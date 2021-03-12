Fri, Mar 12, 2021 @ 06:50 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EURUSD Indicator Signal

EURUSD Indicator Signal

By OctaFX

The euro currency is looking more bullish in the short-term against the US dollar, as the pair continues to rise despite dovish commentary from the ECB. The Williams Alligator indicator is giving a buy signal while the EURUSD pair trades above the 1.1930 level. Trades should be aware that the short-term trend still remains bearish while the EURUSD is capped below the 1.2060 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.2060 level, key resistance is found at the 1.2100 and 1.2130 levels.

EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.2060 level, key support is found at the 1.1930 and 1.1860 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.