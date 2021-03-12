EURUSD Indicator Signal

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The euro currency is looking more bullish in the short-term against the US dollar, as the pair continues to rise despite dovish commentary from the ECB. The Williams Alligator indicator is giving a buy signal while the EURUSD pair trades above the 1.1930 level. Trades should be aware that the short-term trend still remains bearish while the EURUSD is capped below the 1.2060 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.2060 level, key resistance is found at the 1.2100 and 1.2130 levels.

EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.2060 level, key support is found at the 1.1930 and 1.1860 levels.