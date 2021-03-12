USDCAD Rebounds Above 3-Year Low But Outlook Is Still Negative

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USDCAD is heading marginally north after the slip to the 1.2525 support level, however, the pullback off the descending trend line in the previous sessions signals a strong negative momentum in the broader outlook.

From the technical view, the MACD oscillator is suggesting a flattening movement as it stands slightly below its zero and trigger lines, however, the RSI is pointing up in the negative territory. The Ichimoku lines are showing a neutral-to-bearish bias in the short-term.

Further losses could take the bears towards the immediate trough created in April 2018 at 1.2525 before tumbling to the three-year low of 1.2467. If selling interest intensifies, traders could have eye for the 1.2250 barrier, being the low from January 2018.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the positive scenario, any advances above the falling trend line could hit the 1.2750 hurdle and the lower surface of the Ichimoku cloud. Above that, the levels between 1.2880-1.2950 could halt bullish movements, before testing the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the down leg from 1.4668 to 1.2467 at 1.2990. More gains could lead the price until the powerful 200-day SMA currently at 1.3090.

In conclusion, USDCAD has been in a bearish tendency over the last year, and only a significant climb above the 200-day SMA may switch this outlook to neutral.