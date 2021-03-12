NZD/CAD 4H Chart: Decline Likely To Continue

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The New Zealand Dollar has declined by 2.61% against the Canadian Dollar since March 1. The NZD/CAD currency pair was pressured lower by the 50–” period simple moving average during this period.

Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower in a descending channel pattern during the following trading sessions.

However, the weekly support level at 0.8981 could provide support for the currency exchange rate this week.