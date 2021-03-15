ETHUSD $1,830 Important

Mon, Mar 15, 2021 @ 09:43 GMT
By OctaFX

Ethereum is coming under downside selling pressure towards the $1,800 support area as Bitcoin starts to slip lower in early-week trading. The Parabolic SAR indicator on the four-hour time frame is issuing a sell signal while the ETHUSD pair trades below the $1,830 area. The mentioned time frame also shows that a bearish head and shoulders pattern with a $200.00 downside projection will be activated if the price moves under the $1,720 level.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $1,830 level, key resistance is found at the $1,850 and the $1,880 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $1,830, sellers may test the $1,780 and $1,720 support levels.

