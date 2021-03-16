Here’s Why GBP/USD Could Struggle Near 1.4000

Tue, Mar 16, 2021 @ 06:13 GMT
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • GBP/USD corrected higher above 1.3900 from the 1.3800 support.
  • It is now facing a strong resistance near 1.4000 and 1.4020.
  • EUR/USD failed to recover above 1.2000 and it could resume its decline.
  • Crude oil price is consolidating gains below $68.00 and $66.50.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Earlier this month, the British Pound traded below the 1.4000 support against the US Dollar. GBP/USD found support near 1.3800 and it recently started an upside correction.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair recovered above the 1.3850 and 1.3880 resistance levels. However, the pair faced a strong resistance near the 1.4000 level and it also failed to stay above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

There was a fresh decline from 1.4004 high, but the bulls were active above 1.3850. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near 1.3885 on the same chart.

A clear downside break below the trend line and 1.3850 could lead the pair back towards 1.3800. Any more losses may possibly call for a test of the 1.3750 support. On the upside, 1.4000 level holds the key (a key breakdown zone and a multi-touch zone).

A close above the 1.4000 level could start a fresh increase. In the stated case, the pair could rise steadily towards the 1.4100 and 1.4150 levels.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is facing a strong resistance near the 1.2000 level. If there is a downside break below 1.1850, the bears are likely to gain strength.

Economic Releases

  • German ZEW Business Economic Sentiment Index for March 2021 – Forecast 74.0, versus 71.2 previous.
  • US Retail Sales for Feb 2021 2021 (MoM) – Forecast -0.5%, versus +5.3% previous.

 

Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

