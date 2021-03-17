XAGUSD Watching The Range

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Silver is attempting to recover back towards the $26.00 resistance level as selling interest below the $25.00 area is currently lacking. Short-term analysis shows that the next large short-term move in silver could come once the $25.50 to $26.40 price range is breached. A bearish head and shoulders pattern will either be activated below the $25.50 level or invalidated above the $26.40 level.

XAGUSD is only bullish while trading above the $26.00 level, key resistance is found at the $26.40 and the $27.30 levels.

If XAGUSD trades below the $26.00 level, sellers may test the $25.50 and $24.60 support levels.