Tue, Aug 19, 2025 @ 13:11 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Keeps August Rally on Pause

GBP/USD Keeps August Rally on Pause

XM.com
By XM.com
  • GBPUSD faces low volatility but holds above 50-day SMA.
  • Bearish short-term structure intact; bullish bias could emerge above 1.3655.

GBPUSD is trading quietly ahead of a busy UK data calendar, consolidating between the recent high of 1.3580 and the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3500.

So far, August has been favorable for the pair, with the price climbing more than 3% from the low of 1.3139, largely driven by a weaker US dollar. Stronger-than-expected UK GDP growth figures failed to negate the bearish head-and-shoulders pattern, leaving attention now on upcoming CPI inflation, S&P Global business PMIs, and retail sales. These releases could provide fresh insight into whether a pause in the BoE’s rate-cut cycle is possible in the coming months.

Technical indicators suggest there is still some upside potential. The MACD is gradually strengthening in positive territory, while the RSI is holding above its neutral 50 mark. If the 50-day SMA holds firm, the pair may attempt a move higher towards the key resistance area at 1.3620–1.3655. A break above this zone could open the way for a retest of July’s high at 1.3740, with further gains targeting 1.3900–1.4000 or even 1.4070.

On the downside, a drop below 1.3500 could see the pair testing support between the 20-day SMA at 1.3425 and the broken resistance trendline near 1.3360. A decisive bearish move there could drive the price down to August’s low of 1.3139. Below that, the 200-day SMA at 1.3000 would come into focus.

In summary, while technical signals point to some buying interest, GBPUSD will need to invalidate the short-term bearish structure with a move above 1.3655 to strengthen market confidence.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.