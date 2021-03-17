Wed, Mar 17, 2021 @ 06:58 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USDJPY Must Hold 108.40

USDJPY Must Hold 108.40

By OctaFX

The US dollar has staged a pullback against the Japanese yen currency, following the release of much weaker than expected data points from the United States economy yesterday. The four-hour time frame shows that bulls must defend the 108.40 level this week to avoid a large inverted head and shoulders pattern. If bulls can defend the 108.40 area this week then the bullish price pattern is still suggesting a rally towards 110.00 is possible.

The USDJPY pair is only bullish while trading above the 108.80 level, key resistance is found at the 109.35 and 110.00 levels.

The USDJPY pair is only bearish while trading below the 108.80 level, key support is found at the 108.40 and 108.00 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.