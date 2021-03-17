USD/CAD Capped By The Falling Trendline

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Canadian dollar rises further as improvements in the domestic economy may lead the central bank to cut back on its QE.

The bearish trendline from March 2020 has so far contained the US dollar’s multiple rebounds. The break below 1.2470 has confirmed that sellers are still in control.

As the RSI dipped into the oversold area, short-term traders may take profit and cause a brief bounce. The zone between the psychological level of 1.2600 and the trendline is where strong selling interests would be.