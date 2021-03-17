NZD/USD Tests 200- Hour SMA

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The New Zealand Dollar surged by 30 pips or 0.42% against the US Dollar on Tuesday. The currency pair tested the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern at 0.7200 during yesterday’s trading session.

Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the daily time-frame chart. Most likely, the NZD/USD exchange rate could edge lower during the following trading session.

However, given that the currency exchange rate is currently trading near the upper line of the channel pattern, a breakout could occur within this session