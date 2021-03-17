GBP/JPY Bullish Impulse Aiming At 156.50 Fib Targets

Wed, Mar 17, 2021 @ 13:47 GMT
By Elite CurrenSea
  • GBP/JPY bullish momentum is super strong. More than 35 daily candles have been above the 21 ema zone.
  • The GBP/JPY strength is typical for a wave 3. In fact, there could be multiple wave 3s developing with the current bullish move.
  • On the 1 hour chart, a deeper pullback took price back to the long-term moving average zone (144-233 emas). Price action seems to have completed a wave 3.

Can the uptrend continue even higher? Let’s review the chart patterns.

Price charts and technical analysis

The GBP/JPY strength is typical for a wave 3. In fact, there could be multiple wave 3s developing with the current bullish move. Let’s review:

  1. The current wave 3 (grey) is still ongoing.
  2. An immediate continuation (green arrows) should take price action towards the next targets at 155 and 156.50, which is the confluence of Fib targets of waves 1-2.
  3. The wave 3 (grey) will only be completed once price action retraces back (dotted orange arrow) to the 21 ema zone.
  4. A bullish bounce at the 21 ema zone (dotted blue arrow) is expected to confirm the wave 4 (grey) pattern.

On the 1 hour chart, a deeper pullback took price back to the long-term moving average zone (144-233 emas). Price action seems to have completed a wave 3 (green) and the pullback was probably a wave 4 (green). What can we expect next?

  1. The bullish breakout above the resistance trend line (dotted orange) is probably a wave 1 (black).
  2. A bearish ABC (orange arrows) could take price action lower in wave 2 (black).
  3. A bullish bounce (green arrows) could indicate the continuation of the uptrend.
  4. A bull flag pattern (grey arrows) however could indicate an immediate uptrend (dotted green arrow).
  5. Only a strong bearish decline (red arrow) invalidates the wave 1-2 (black) but not the larger wave 4 (green) pattern.
  6. In this case, the wave 4’ (green) is expected to bounce (blue arrow) at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
  7. A deeper pullback places the current wave outlook on hold (yellow button) or invalidates it (red button).

