GBP/JPY Bullish Impulse Aiming At 156.50 Fib Targets

GBP/JPY bullish momentum is super strong. More than 35 daily candles have been above the 21 ema zone.

The GBP/JPY strength is typical for a wave 3. In fact, there could be multiple wave 3s developing with the current bullish move.

On the 1 hour chart, a deeper pullback took price back to the long-term moving average zone (144-233 emas). Price action seems to have completed a wave 3.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Can the uptrend continue even higher? Let’s review the chart patterns.

Price charts and technical analysis

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The GBP/JPY strength is typical for a wave 3. In fact, there could be multiple wave 3s developing with the current bullish move. Let’s review:

The current wave 3 (grey) is still ongoing. An immediate continuation (green arrows) should take price action towards the next targets at 155 and 156.50, which is the confluence of Fib targets of waves 1-2. The wave 3 (grey) will only be completed once price action retraces back (dotted orange arrow) to the 21 ema zone. A bullish bounce at the 21 ema zone (dotted blue arrow) is expected to confirm the wave 4 (grey) pattern.

On the 1 hour chart, a deeper pullback took price back to the long-term moving average zone (144-233 emas). Price action seems to have completed a wave 3 (green) and the pullback was probably a wave 4 (green). What can we expect next?