LTCUSD Watching Triangle

Litecoin is once again starting to firm above the $200.00 level, following a major upside reversal in Bitcoin back towards the $60,000 level. Lower time frame analysis shows that Litecoin is trading within a large triangle pattern, which is located between the $195.00 and $225.00 level. Watch out for a potential $30.00 breakout once the LTCUSD pair breaks free from the triangle pattern.

The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $195.00 level, key resistance is found at the $225.00 and the $250.00 levels.

If the LTCUSD pair trades below $195.00, sellers may test the $180.00 and $170.00 support levels.