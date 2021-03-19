XAGUSD $26.40 Important

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Silver is gaining upside momentum after staging a strong weekly recovery alongside gold and rallying above last weeks high. A bearish head and shoulders pattern has now been invalidated, following Wednesday’s sudden move above the $26.40 level. According to the overall size of the invalidated pattern, the price of silver could be headed towards the $27.20 area.

XAGUSD is only bullish while trading above the $26.00 level, key resistance is found at the $26.40 and the $27.20 levels.

If XAGUSD trades below the $26.00 level, sellers may test the $25.50 and $25.00 support levels.