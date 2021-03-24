GBPJPY Data Watch

Wed, Mar 24, 2021 @ 08:45 GMT
The GBPJPY is coming under selling pressure as the British pound starts to weaken, while the Japanese yen currency is gaining strength. The Williams Alligator Indicator indicator on the four-hour time frame is issuing its first major sell signal this year. A breakout under the GBJPY pairs 200-period on the four-hour time frame could cause further losses towards the 145.00 level.

The GBPJPY pair is only bullish while trading above the 150.30 level, key resistance is found at the 150.60 and the 151.00 levels.

If the GBPJPY pair trades below 150.30, sellers may test the 148.60 and 145.00 support levels.

