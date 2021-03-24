BTCUSD Trendline Holds

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin has staged a strong technical bounce after key rising trendline support held firm during the recent decline to the $53,000 level. The BTCUSD pair could test back towards the key breakout area from a symmetrical triangle pattern earlier this week, around $57,000. Failure to move the BTCUSD pair back above the $57,000 level could see the BTCUSD pair sold back towards the $53,000 support level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $55,000 level, key resistance is found at the $57,000 and the $59,400 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $55,000 level, sellers may test the $53,000 and $50,000 levels.