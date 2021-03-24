USD/JPY Shallow Wave-4 Correction Indicates Bullish Targets At 110

USD/JPY is creating a sideways correction after a massive impulse upwards (blue arrow). The bulls are expected to push price action even higher.

The USD/JPY bullish momentum is probably a wave 3 (grey). The strong AO (awesome oscillator) and ecs.MACD bars are typical for such an impulse.

On the 1 hour chart, the wave 4 (grey) could soon be completed because price action is finishing an ABC (green) correction.

This article examines the potential breakout and targets.

Price charts and technical analysis

The sideways correction makes a wave 3 pattern more likely, because it confirms a potential wave 4 pattern (grey). Waves 4 are usually shallow and choppy. The current wave 4 seems to be a sideways range. A bullish breakout (green arrows) above the resistance (orange lines) could confirm the bullish continuation in wave 5 (grey). More upside is possible if price action is indeed in a wave 3 (pink) of wave 3 (purple). A bearish breakout below the zone (green line) could indicate a deeper pullback (orange dotted arrow). In that case, the long-term 144 moving average should stop price and create a new bounce up (green dotted arrow). Only a deeper retracement places the uptrend on hold (yellow button) or invalidates it (red circle).

