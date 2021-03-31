Wed, Mar 31, 2021 @ 10:28 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GOLD Decline Reaches Target

GOLD Decline Reaches Target

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The yellow metal’s price reached the support zone that surrounds the 1,680.00 level. This zone provided enough support for the price to consolidate by trading sideways above it. However, on Wednesday morning another attempt to pass it was made.

The near term future scenarios were based upon whether or not the support zone holds. Due to that reason, Tuesday’s forecasts remained unchanged.

If the zone of the low levels, provides support, the metal could trade sideways above it and consolidate the drop. On the other hand, a failure of the low levels to provide support could result in the metal reaching the 1,650.00 level.

In addition, note that the sideways trading could end with a recovery. A potential recovery could reach for the 1,700.00 level, which would be supported by the 55-hour simple moving average.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.