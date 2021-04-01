Thu, Apr 01, 2021 @ 08:31 GMT
EURGBP Watching Descending Triangle

By OctaFX

The euro currency is back under pressure against the British pound after the pair fell to a fresh 13-month trading low on Wednesday. The four-hour time frame shows that a bearish breakout from a descending triangle pattern is underway while the price trades below the 0.8540 level. According to the overall size of the triangle pattern, the EURGBP pair could fall towards the 0.8330 area.

The EURGBP pair is only bullish while trading above the 0.8540 level, key resistance is found at the 0.8580 and 0.8620 levels.

EURGBP pair is only bearish while trading below the 0.8540 level, key support is found at the 0.8440 and 0.8330 levels.

