Thu, Apr 01, 2021 @ 08:31 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis XAUUSD Pattern Unfolding

XAUUSD Pattern Unfolding

By OctaFX

Gold is attempting to recover higher on Thursday after sellers failed to breach the key former monthly, around $1,675, on Wednesday. A notable head and shoulders pattern appears to be taking shape across the lower time frame, which holds an $80.00 downside projection. Gold bulls now need to move the price above the $1,755 level to invalidate this bearish price pattern.

XAUUSD is only bullish while trading above the $1,690 level, key resistance is found at the $1,720 and the $1,755 levels.

If XAUUSD trades below the $1,690 level, sellers may test the $1,660 and $1,575 support levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.