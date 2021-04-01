GBP/USD Ignores Levels

Thu, Apr 01, 2021 @ 11:34 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

It appeared on Thursday, that in addition to ignoring the technical levels the GBP/USD has started to also ignore the resistance and support of round exchange rate levels. Meanwhile, it was spotted that there is a resistance zone above the 1.3800 level.

In the case of the resistance zone holding, the pair could trade sideways below the 1.3800 level or decline. Potential support could be provided by the 1.3760, 1.3740 and 1.3720 levels.

On the other hand, a breaking of the zone above the 1.3800 level could reach the resistance of the 1.3840 level.

