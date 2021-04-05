EURCHF Fluctuates in Neutral Phase Below 1.11

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURCHF has been trading in a horizontal trajectory over the last month, struggling within the short-term simple moving averages (SMAs) in the 4-hour chart. The RSI is holding marginally above the 50 level, however, the stochastic posted a bearish crossover within its %K and %D lines, suggesting a downside movement.

A drop beneath the Ichimoku cloud could drive the pair towards the 1.1035 support, which overlaps with the 200-period SMA ahead of the 1.1000 psychological level. Beneath these obstacles, a downside phase may start, hitting 1.0955.

Alternatively, an upside movement could meet the 1.1110-1.1117 resistance area, while even higher, the bulls could drive the price until the 21-month high of 1.1150 and the 1.1170 barrier, registered in June 2019.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Briefly, EURCHF is in a neutral mode in the short-term and only a decisive close above the multi-month high may shift the outlook back to bullish.