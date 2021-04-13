EURUSD Data Watch

Tue, Apr 13, 2021 @ 11:04 GMT
By OctaFX

The euro currency is consolidating around its 200-day moving average against the US dollar, ahead of the release of important CPI data from the US economy. A strong US CPI number could send the EURUSD pair back towards the 1.1800 support level. A softer-than-expected US CPI number is likely to be bullish for the EURUSD and could see the pair testing back towards the 1.1960 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1890 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1935 and 1.1960 levels.

EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1890 level, key support is found at the 1.1840 and 1.1800 levels.

