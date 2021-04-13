Tue, Apr 13, 2021 @ 11:04 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis XAUUSD Approaching Critical Levels

XAUUSD Approaching Critical Levels

By OctaFX

Gold is on the decline on Tuesday, with the yellow-metal slipping towards the $1,720 support zone after the recent failure above the March swing-high. Lower time frame analysis shows that negative price divergence has nearly been completely reversed. It is likely that gold will either bounce sharply from current levels or face further losses back towards the $1,710 level.

XAUUSD is only bullish while trading above the $1,730 level, key resistance is found at the $1,755 and the $1,800 levels.

If XAUUSD trades below the $1,730 level, sellers may test the $1,710 and $1,677 support levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.