Tue, Apr 13, 2021 @ 18:19 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GOLD Bounces Off Support

GOLD Bounces Off Support

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Tuesday, the yellow metal’s price bounced off the support zone of the 1,720.00/1,725.00 levels. As soon as the price managed to pass the short term resistance of the 200-hour simple moving average, the price sharply surged.

The surge was expected to possibly stop at the 1,745.00 level, which had previously provided both resistance and support.

If the price passes the 1,745.00 level and the zone above it, the price could test the resistance of the April and March high levels. On the other hand, the price could remain below the 1,745.00 level or even return to the support of the 1,720.00/1,725.00 zone.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.