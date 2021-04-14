GBP/USD Outlook: There Is A Major Bullish Trend Line Forming With Support Near 1.3740

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The British Pound is holding the main 1.3665 support zone against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair is slowly rising and it is trading above the 1.3700 resistance level.

There was a break above the 1.3725 resistance and the 50 hourly simple moving average. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support near 1.3740 on the hourly chart.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On the upside, the key resistance is near the 1.3775 and 1.3780 levels. A clear break above the 1.3780 level could open the doors for a steady increase. The next major resistance is near the 1.3820 zone, above which the pair could recover towards 1.3850 on FXOpen.

If there is a downside break below the trend line support and the 50 hourly SMA, the pair might decline further below 1.3700. The next major support sits near 1.3665.