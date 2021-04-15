Crude Oil Price Breaks Key Resistance, Dollar Under Pressure

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Crude oil price formed a base above $57.00 and started a fresh increase.

It broke a major contracting triangle with resistance near $59.70 on the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD.

Gold price is still trading below the key $1,760 resistance zone.

EUR/USD gained pace above 1.1920, GBP/USD is consolidating above 1.3670.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

After trading as low as $57.20, crude oil price started a fresh increase against the US Dollar. The price broke the $58.50 and $59.50 resistance levels to move into a positive zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD, the price gained pace after it broke the $60.00 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). There was also a break above a major contracting triangle with resistance near $59.70.

The price traded above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $67.94 high to $57.20 low. It is now trading nicely above the $62.00 level and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

The first major resistance is near the $63.50 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $67.94 high to $57.20 low. A clear break above the $63.50 level could open the doors for a steady increase towards the $64.80 and $65.50.

If there is no upside break, the price could start another decline below $61.50. The main support is now near $59.80 and the 100 SMA, below which the price might revisit the $57.20 low.

Looking at EUR/USD, there were additional gains above the 1.1920 and 1.1950 levels. Besides, GBP/USD is still holding the key 1.3670 double bottom support zone.

