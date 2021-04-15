Thu, Apr 15, 2021 @ 04:51 GMT
Crude Oil Price Breaks Key Resistance, Dollar Under Pressure

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil price formed a base above $57.00 and started a fresh increase.
  • It broke a major contracting triangle with resistance near $59.70 on the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD.
  • Gold price is still trading below the key $1,760 resistance zone.
  • EUR/USD gained pace above 1.1920, GBP/USD is consolidating above 1.3670.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

After trading as low as $57.20, crude oil price started a fresh increase against the US Dollar. The price broke the $58.50 and $59.50 resistance levels to move into a positive zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD, the price gained pace after it broke the $60.00 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). There was also a break above a major contracting triangle with resistance near $59.70.

The price traded above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $67.94 high to $57.20 low. It is now trading nicely above the $62.00 level and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

The first major resistance is near the $63.50 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $67.94 high to $57.20 low. A clear break above the $63.50 level could open the doors for a steady increase towards the $64.80 and $65.50.

If there is no upside break, the price could start another decline below $61.50. The main support is now near $59.80 and the 100 SMA, below which the price might revisit the $57.20 low.

Looking at EUR/USD, there were additional gains above the 1.1920 and 1.1950 levels. Besides, GBP/USD is still holding the key 1.3670 double bottom support zone.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • German Consumer Price Index for March 2021 (YoY) – Forecast +1.7%, versus +1.7% previous.
  • German Consumer Price Index for March 2021 (MoM) – Forecast +0.5%, versus +0.5% previous.
  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 700K, versus 744K previous.
  • US Retail Sales for March 2021 (MoM) – Forecast +5.9%, versus -3.0% previous.
  • US Industrial Production for March 2021 (MoM) – Forecast +2.8%, versus -2.2% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

