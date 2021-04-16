Fri, Apr 16, 2021 @ 12:32 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/USD Pair Is Now Correcting Lower And Trading Below 1.1980

EUR/USD Pair Is Now Correcting Lower And Trading Below 1.1980

By FXOpen

The Euro gained pace after it broke the 1.1900 resistance zone against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair even broke the 1.1950 resistance to move into a positive zone.

It spiked above the 1.1980 level and traded as high as 1.1993 on FXOpen. It is now correcting lower and trading below 1.1980. There was a break below 1.1960 and the 50 hourly simple moving average. There is also a declining channel forming with resistance near 1.1965 on the hourly chart.

An initial support on the downside is near the 1.1940 level. The first major support is near the 1.1935 level, below which the pair could decline towards the key 1.1920 support zone.

On the upside, the 1.1965 level and the 50 hourly SMA are important hurdles. A clear break above the channel resistance could set the pace for a test of the 1.2000 resistance.

FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.