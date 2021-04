Oil is having a difficult time breaking the high due to the triple top and CAD moves. We should see a move down.

The 1-2-3 emerging pattern happens in the zone and we might see a move down if the resistance stays strong. A drop might happen between 64.43-65.35 as it is at 78.6-88.6 retracement of the last swing. Targets are 62.89 as an intraday target and 61.71 as the swing target. Watch for price action.