Tue, Apr 20, 2021 @ 14:02 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Netflix Stock Holds Trendless Below July's Peaks Ahead Of Earnings

Netflix Stock Holds Trendless Below July’s Peaks Ahead Of Earnings

By XM.com

Netflix stock has been trendless since July 2020, ranging between a record high of 592.30 and a low of 457.45.

Currently, there is little expectation for any sharp movement as the RSI is sidelining above its 50 neutral mark and the MACD is hovering around its red signal line. Yet, with the indicators maintaining an upward trajectory since the plunge in March, upside corrections are more likely than downside ones.

A clear close above 565.00 could raise buying orders, likely driving the price to a fresh record high at 600.00. Beyond that, the target will shift to the 650.00 psychological mark.

On the downside, the congested area around 535.00, where the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) converge, could prevent any decline towards the 491.00 – 475.00 region. Otherwise, a break below the range could activate fresh selling towards 410.00 unless the 440.00 barrier comes to the rescue.

Summing up, Netflix stock is looking indecisive within a box, though upside movements seem to remain in favor.

Note that the popular streamer will release its earnings for the first quarter after the market close today.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.