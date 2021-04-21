Wed, Apr 21, 2021 @ 13:20 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GOLD Tests Resistance Zone

GOLD Tests Resistance Zone

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

As forecast, the yellow metal’s price has once again approached and tested the resistance of the 1,790.00 level. Namely, the price bounced off the resistance even before it approached it. During the early hours of Wednesday’s trading, the price had retraced to the support of the 55-hour simple moving average.

In the near term future, the price was either going to do another test of the resistance of the 1,790.00 level or decline below the 55-hour SMA.

In the case of a surge to the 1,790.00 level, the resistance could hold and force the metal into trading sideways. On the other hand, a passing of the 1,790.00 level would most likely encounter resistance at the 1,800.00 level.

If the metal’s price declines below the 55-hour SMA, the 100-hour SMA could provide technical support. Both SMAs failing at providing support could result in a decline to the 1,765.00 level, which reversed Monday’s drop.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.