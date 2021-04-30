XAUUSD Technical Restest

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold has slipped lower after falling to finding buying demand around the top of an extremely large falling price channel, around $1,775. A loss of trendline support is suggesting that bears could test back to a key former bullish breakout zone, around the $1,755 price zone. Dip-buyers for the yellow-metal may be lurking if we do see an important technical test of the $1,755 region.

XAUUSD is only bullish while trading above the $1,775 level, key resistance is found at the $1,800 and the $1,815 levels.

If XAUUSD trades below the $1,775 level, sellers may test the $1,755 and $1,735 support levels.