XAUUSD Technical Restest

By OctaFX

Gold has slipped lower after falling to finding buying demand around the top of an extremely large falling price channel, around $1,775. A loss of trendline support is suggesting that bears could test back to a key former bullish breakout zone, around the $1,755 price zone. Dip-buyers for the yellow-metal may be lurking if we do see an important technical test of the $1,755 region.

XAUUSD is only bullish while trading above the $1,775 level, key resistance is found at the $1,800 and the $1,815 levels.

If XAUUSD trades below the $1,775 level, sellers may test the $1,755 and $1,735 support levels.

