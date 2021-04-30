USD/JPY Wave 4 Pullback After Bullish Wave 3 Pattern

USD/JPY showed a strong bullish impulse above the 21 emas. Now price action is testing and bouncing at this 21 ema zone.

USD/JPY has been very impulsive and very bullish since the lower high and breakout above the resistance lines (dotted orange) and 21 ema zone.

Price action seems to have completed a bearish ABC (light blue) pullback. This could complete the wave 4 (grey) on its own, but usually waves 4 take longer.

Will price action be able to continue with the uptrend despite the resistance? Let’s analyse the weekly and 4 hour charts.

Price charts and technical analysis

The momentum is probably a wave 3 (grey). The current pullback is therefore assumed to be a wave 4 (grey). The wave 4 pullback remains valid as long as price action stays above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. A break below the 50% Fib places it on hold (orange circle) whereas a break below the top of wave 1 (grey) invalidates it (red circle). Price action could build a larger correction (orange arrows) in wave 4 (grey) first before an uptrend continuation is expected (blue arrows).

On the 4 hour chart, price action seems to have completed a bearish ABC (light blue) pullback. This could complete the wave 4 (grey) on its own, but usually waves 4 take longer to complete: