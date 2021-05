The AUD/USD is making 1-2-3 bullish pattern at the weekly and daily support zones and slightly above the ATR projection low.

0.7705-0.7720 is the zone where buyers should show up. 1-2-3 pattern is holding and bouncing off the camarilla weekly and daily levels. We should see the upward price movement towards W H3, D H5, and W H5. Intraday targets are 0.7740 snf 0.7765 while the swing target is 0.7840. Swing target only comes into play if the price closes the day above the intraday target.