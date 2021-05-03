Gold Price Climbed Above $1,765 And Is Now Forming A New Support Base

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold price found support near $1,757 and attempted a fresh increase against the US Dollar. The price climbed above the $1,765 and it is now forming a new support base.

There was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance near $1,770 on the hourly chart. The price is rising above $1,770, but it is facing resistance near the 50 hourly simple moving average.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A clear break above the 50 hourly SMA and $1,775 might open the doors for a move towards $1,785 in the near term. The next major resistance is near the $1,800 level.

If not, there could be a fresh test of the $1,765 support on FXOpen. A downside break below the $1,765 support might call for a nasty decline in the near term. The next major support is near the $1,750 level.