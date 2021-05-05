Wed, May 05, 2021 @ 12:23 GMT
GBP/JPY Bulls Likely To Prevail

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

During the first half of Tuesday’s trading session, the British Pound fell by 85 pips or 0.56% against the Japanese Yen. However, the currency pair recovered at the end of the session.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading session.

Though, the weekly resistance level at 152.41 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within the following trading hours.

