EURGBP Flips To Bearish

The euro currency has broken below key support against the British pound as the single currency comes under pressure across the board. Weakness is likely to persist while the EURGBP pair trades below the technically important 0.8660 level. A break under the 0.8590 level could cause the EURGBP pair to tumble further, because it would cause an inverted head and shoulders pattern to be invalidated.

The EURGBP pair is only bullish while trading above the 0.8660 level, key resistance is found at the 0.8700 and 0.8730 levels.

EURGBP pair is only bearish while trading below the 0.8660 level, key support is found at the 0.8590 and 0.8470 levels.