Wed, May 05, 2021 @ 12:24 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EURGBP Flips To Bearish

EURGBP Flips To Bearish

By OctaFX

The euro currency has broken below key support against the British pound as the single currency comes under pressure across the board. Weakness is likely to persist while the EURGBP pair trades below the technically important 0.8660 level. A break under the 0.8590 level could cause the EURGBP pair to tumble further, because it would cause an inverted head and shoulders pattern to be invalidated.

The EURGBP pair is only bullish while trading above the 0.8660 level, key resistance is found at the 0.8700 and 0.8730 levels.

EURGBP pair is only bearish while trading below the 0.8660 level, key support is found at the 0.8590 and 0.8470 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.