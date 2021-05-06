Thu, May 06, 2021 @ 10:01 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis AUD/USD Breakout Occurs

AUD/USD Breakout Occurs

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The Australian Dollar surged by 46 pips or 0.60% against the US Dollar on Thursday. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern during Thursday’s trading session.

Given that a breakout has occurred, the exchange rate is likely to continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The potential target for bullish traders could be near the 0.7784 area.

However, the 200– hour simple moving average at 0.7754 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.