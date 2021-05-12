Daily Technical Analysis

Wed, May 12, 2021 @ 09:29 GMT
By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.2143

During yesterday’s trading session, the dollar rose against the euro, with the currency pair entering a correction after initially rising from 1.1985. In the first hours of today’s trading session, however, the euro strengthened its position against the dollar and the forecasts are for the upward movement to return and for the pair to focus on the first important resistance at 1.2170. A critical support is the level of 1.2126. Today, investors’ attention will be focused on the data on the ZEW economic sentiment for Germany (09:00 GMT).

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.2170 1.2270 1.2126 1.1950
1.2230 1.2300 1.2066 1.1899

USD/JPY

Current level – 108.73

The currency pair rebounded from the support at 108.48 and, at the time of writing this analysis, it is headed towards the resistance at 109.01. The most probable scenario for today’s trading session is for a test of this level. If it holds, a reversal towards the support at 108.22 is expected.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
108.76 109.40 108.48 107.80
109.01 110.52 108.20 107.50

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.4132

The expectations are for the sterling to continue to appreciate against the U.S. dollar and the resistance at 1.4240 could be considered to be the next target. However, a corrective move towards the support at 1.4006 may take place in case the bears gain control and breach the support at 1.4111.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.4140 1.4300 1.4111 1.3913
1.4240 1.4350 1.4006 1.3861

These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

