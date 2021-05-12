EUR/JPY Breakout Occurs

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The common European currency declined by 52 pips or 0.39% against the Japanese Yen on Tuesday. A breakout occurred through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern during yesterday’s trading session.

Given that a breakout has occurred, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The potential target for the currency pair would be near the 131.40 area.

However, a support cluster formed by the weekly pivot point and the 200– hour simple moving average at 131.73 could provide support for the currency exchange rate within this session.