Wed, May 12, 2021 @ 09:30 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/JPY Breakout Occurs

EUR/JPY Breakout Occurs

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The common European currency declined by 52 pips or 0.39% against the Japanese Yen on Tuesday. A breakout occurred through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern during yesterday’s trading session.

Given that a breakout has occurred, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The potential target for the currency pair would be near the 131.40 area.

However, a support cluster formed by the weekly pivot point and the 200– hour simple moving average at 131.73 could provide support for the currency exchange rate within this session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

