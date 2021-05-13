Thu, May 13, 2021 @ 07:36 GMT
GBP/USD Reaches Supply Zone

GBP/USD Reaches Supply Zone

By Orbex

Sterling retreats as the greenback rallies across the board on upbeat inflation. The pair has met stiff selling pressure at the supply zone (1.4200) on the daily chart.

A combination of profit-taking and surging interest for the US dollar could trigger a deep correction. An RSI divergence suggests a loss in the upward momentum, and when this happens in the proximity of a major resistance may foreshadow a reversal.

1.4010 then 1.3890 are the next support levels if buyers start to dump their stakes.

