Fri, May 14, 2021 @ 11:16 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USD/JPY Reveals Channel Down

USD/JPY Reveals Channel Down

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The USD/JPY has revealed a minor channel down pattern, which captures the rate’s decline in the aftermath of the Wednesday’s US CPI release surge. Future scenarios were based upon whether or not the rate continues to trade in the pattern’s borders.

In the case of the channel down pattern holding, the rate would gradually decline to the support of the 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages somewhere near 109.30. If these levels fail to hold, the pair could reach the 109.00 level.

On the other hand, a failure of the pattern could result in immediate drop to the mentioned simple moving averages and afterwards the 109.00 level.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.