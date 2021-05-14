EUR/USD Approaches Key Resistance At 1.2150 Decision Zone

EUR/USD has made another bullish bounce at the 21 ema zone after breaking the resistance trend line. Price action, however, is reaching a critical resistance.

The EUR/USD is expected to build a larger ABC (orange) pattern in wave 4’ (pink). But bearish reversal needs to occur at or below the previous top.

On the 1 hour chart, we are showing two variations with the bullish scenario in green and the bearish outlook in orange.

This wave analysis will therefore show both bullish and bearish scenarios depending on how price responds to support and resistance levels.

Price charts and technical analysis

A break above the top indicates another bullish swing (green arrow). The main target of the bullish breakout is the previous top (red box). A bearish bounce (orange arrows) at the previous top could indicate wave C (orange) in wave 4’ (pink). A lack of a bearish bounce indicates more uptrend and a simple ABC (grey) in wave 4 (pink). A bearish breakout below the 21 ema zone could indicate more downside (orange arrow).

