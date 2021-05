Oil prices stay high as reopenings across Europe raise expectations of demand recovery.

WTI is currently hovering under March’s peak at 67.90, a critical supply area where stiff pressure can be expected from profit-taking and fresh shorting.

The price is likely to go sideways in the short term to build up momentum. The RSI has returned to the neutrality zone. A rebound from the area near 64.30 would suggest solid support.

Further down, 63.30 is critical in safeguarding the current uptrend.