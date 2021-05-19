Wed, May 19, 2021 @ 09:53 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Dax Wide Range Due To The Megaphone Pattern

Dax Wide Range Due To The Megaphone Pattern

By Elite CurrenSea

DAX has made a broadening top aka megaphone pattern and the range is looking very wide. If the price hits specific zones we will probably see the reaction.

Selling zone 15500-635 has made a confluence with W H3 and M H5 camarilla pivot. We should see selling if the price gets to the zone.Buying zone is 14778-14861. If the price gets there we might see buying opportunities. In between, is the no-man’s land. In my opinion, the price will range between B and S zones without a clear direction. Watch for Weekly camarilla levels until the end of a week.

Elite CurrenSeahttps://www.elitecurrensea.com/
Elite CurrenSea Accessible Forex Trading Systems & Education With over 30 years of combined trading experience, we design, test, and provide successful Forex, CFDs & Crypto trading systems and solutions for retail and institutional traders alike.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.