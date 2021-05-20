GBP/USD Found Support In 1.4100

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The decline of the GBP/USD currency exchange rate found support in the combination of the 1.4100 mark, the 200-hour simple moving average and the support zone that is located from 1.4100 to 1.4110.

In the near term future, if the pair surges, it would have to pass the resistance of the 100-hour simple moving average near 1.4140, the 55-hour SMA near 1.4160. Above these levels, the weekly R1 simple pivot point could provide resistance at 1.4181.

On the other hand, a passing of the support levels near 1.4100 would immediately find support in the weekly simple pivot point at 1.4091. Below the weekly simple pivot point, the most close by support was the weekly R1 pivot point at 1.4014.