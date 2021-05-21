Fri, May 21, 2021 @ 05:15 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis XAUUSD $1,865 Must Hold

XAUUSD $1,865 Must Hold

By OctaFX

The price of gold continues to advance as bulls remain in control as the yellow-metals holds above critical trendline support, around the $1,865 level. Gold bulls could target towards the $1,910 and the $1,950 level if the price breaks past the $1,890 resistance level. Overall, a continuation of the bullish trend seems the most likely scenario while gold trades above the $1,865 level.

XAUUSD is only bullish while trading above the $1,865 level, key resistance is found at the $1,890 and the $1,910 levels.

If XAUUSD trades below the $1,865 level, sellers may test the $1,855 and $1,840 support levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.