XAUUSD $1,865 Must Hold

The price of gold continues to advance as bulls remain in control as the yellow-metals holds above critical trendline support, around the $1,865 level. Gold bulls could target towards the $1,910 and the $1,950 level if the price breaks past the $1,890 resistance level. Overall, a continuation of the bullish trend seems the most likely scenario while gold trades above the $1,865 level.

XAUUSD is only bullish while trading above the $1,865 level, key resistance is found at the $1,890 and the $1,910 levels.

If XAUUSD trades below the $1,865 level, sellers may test the $1,855 and $1,840 support levels.