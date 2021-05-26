Wed, May 26, 2021 @ 14:37 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDJPY Prints Fresh 3-Year High, Short-Term Bias Bullish

NZDJPY Prints Fresh 3-Year High, Short-Term Bias Bullish

By XM.com

NZDJPY gained significant positive traction following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s rate announcement, stretching its one-year-old uptrend to a fresh 3-year high of 79.58 after a period of stagnation.

Should the price close clearly higher, the rally could get extra fuel towards the 2018 top of 81.54, while not far above, the 61.8% Fibonacci of the 2015 – 2020 down leg could build a strong wall around 83.00, deterring the bulls from reaching the 84.50 former resistance zone.

The technical picture is currently endorsing further progress in the market as the price is trading above its simple moving averages (SMAs) and the Ichimoku cloud, while the RSI and the Stochastics gear up in the bullish territory. The MACD, although below its red signal line, has also resumed its positive momentum.

For the bears to take control, the price would need to pull below the supportive 50-day SMA currently flat at 77.90. If that is the case, the 50% Fibonacci of 76.68 could immediately put some footing under the price ahead of the previous low of 75.61. Deeper, the 200-day SMA currently at 74.20 could be a more important obstacle to downside corrections given its resilience during the second half of 2020.

In brief, the recent bounce in NZDJPY has exposed the market to additional upside movements, shifting the spotlight towards the 81.55 barrier.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.