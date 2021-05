EUR/USD Strong Bearish Reversal But Fibonacci Resistance Must hold

On the 1 hour chart, price action broke the 21 ema zone and support trend line (dotted green) as a confirmation of the reversal, as mentioned in our EUR/USD video

Will the EUR/USD also make a larger bearish reversal or is the uptrend still active? Let’s review the Elliott Wave patterns.

The EUR/USD is testing the previous top (red box). Price action made a bearish bounce at the Wizz 8 target zone as expected.

Price charts and technical analysis

The EUR/USD bearish action seems to complete a bullish wave C (grey) in a bearish wave B (pink). A bearish reversal is therefore expected, let’s look at all of the angles: A rising wedge reversal chart pattern is visible (trend lines). A break below the support (green) line and the 21 ema zone would confirm the reversal. A bearish breakout could start the wave C (pink) correction in wave 4 (purple). Either a 3 wave ABC in a larger ABCDE triangle (pink) or 5 wave pattern in a larger ABC flat (pink) is expected. If price action does move up higher, then another bearish bounce (orange arrow) is expected at the previous high (red box). Only a significant break above the high places this wave outlook on hold (orange circle). A strong break below the bottom (green box) also makes the current wave outlook unlikely.

On the 1 hour chart, price action broke the 21 ema zone and support trend line (dotted green) as a confirmation of the reversal, as mentioned in our EUR/USD and GBP/USD video on Wednesday: