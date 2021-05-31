AUDUSD Heads Up In Downside Correction Mode

Mon, May 31, 2021 @ 12:27 GMT
By XM.com

AUDUSD found strong support at the 0.7677 barrier, driving the market within both the short- and long-term timeframes in the 4-hour chart. The RSI is standing marginally beneath the neutral threshold of 50, while the MACD surpassed its trigger line in the negative territory. In trend indicators, the Ichimoku cloud is acting as a powerful resistance, however, the Ichimoku lines are flattening.

Any upside pressures above the SMAs and the 0.7755 level, and the market could open the door for the 0.7795-0.7810 zone. An aggressive rally higher could take the price until the 0.7890 level.

On the flip side, a selling interest below the 0.7677 support could get the price to meet the 0.7635, taken from the inside swing high from April 12. Underneath this line, the 0.7585 barrier may halt downside movements.

Overall, AUDUSD has been in a downside correction over the last three weeks, following the drop from the 0.7890 resistance.

 

XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

