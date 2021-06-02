Wed, Jun 02, 2021 @ 09:24 GMT
USD/CAD Breaks Descending Channel

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The USD/CAD currency pair bounced off a support level formed by the lower line of a descending channel pattern at 1.2009 on Tuesday. As a result, the exchange rate has surged by 75 pips or 0.62% since Tuesday’s trading session.

Given that a breakout had occurred through the upper boundary of the ascending channel pattern, buyers could aim at the 1.2120 level during the following trading session.

However, a resistance line at 1.2091 might provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

